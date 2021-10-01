Comparing IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Akerna has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.1% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of IKONICS shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of IKONICS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akerna and IKONICS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 5.82 -$33.97 million ($1.31) -2.15 IKONICS $13.43 million 4.19 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

IKONICS has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and IKONICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -175.24% -46.90% -26.58% IKONICS 0.99% 7.59% 5.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Akerna and IKONICS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 3 0 3.00 IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akerna currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 201.42%. Given Akerna’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than IKONICS.

Summary

IKONICS beats Akerna on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

