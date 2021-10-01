Comparing OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) & Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kubient alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kubient and OMNIQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kubient presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.64%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kubient and OMNIQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 15.57 -$7.89 million N/A N/A OMNIQ $55.21 million 1.36 -$11.50 million N/A N/A

Kubient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OMNIQ.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -381.48% -40.97% -37.21% OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kubient beats OMNIQ on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.