Comparing Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spirent Communications and Singapore Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $522.40 million 4.59 $84.40 million $0.58 27.02 Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.64 $405.70 million N/A N/A

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Spirent Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spirent Communications and Singapore Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 1 2 2 0 2.20 Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Spirent Communications pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Spirent Communications and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Singapore Telecommunications beats Spirent Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers solutions that enable the measurement of network performance and customer experience periodically and the rapid diagnosis of detected or reported network performance and customer experience problems. The Connected Devices segment consists of the wireless and service experience lines of business together with communications technologies management. Spirent Communications was founded by Jack Bowthorpe in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

