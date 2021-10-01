Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.85 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CFXTF. CIBC cut their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Conifex Timber from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CFXTF opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Conifex Timber has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

