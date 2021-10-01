Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,628 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

CME Group stock opened at $193.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

