Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Independent Bank worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Independent Bank by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 79,143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $462.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

