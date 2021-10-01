Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 428.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,343 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Ready Capital stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

