Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.03 Million in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.