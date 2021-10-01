Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 5,347 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 32.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the period. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKM stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.96.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

