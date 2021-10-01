Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,695 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LiveXLive Media by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LiveXLive Media by 380.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the first quarter valued at $849,000. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,644,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay E. Krigsman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,650. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

