Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $43,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $1,345,434.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,555. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

CONN opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $673.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Conn’s Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

