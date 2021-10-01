CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.63 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 5,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 404,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $897.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

