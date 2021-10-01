Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,978 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $231,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,302,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.04.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

