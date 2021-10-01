Content Neutrality Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,664.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $993,542.45 and $20,664.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

