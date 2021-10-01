Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.50 and last traded at $114.50. 189,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9,961% from the average session volume of 1,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.26.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

