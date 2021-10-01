Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NYSE:CLR opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

