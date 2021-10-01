Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating. The stock traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.36, with a volume of 1381600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.15.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLR. Barclays cut shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Continental Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

