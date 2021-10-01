Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $54.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

CLR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut Continental Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

CLR opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

