Contrasting Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) & CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Arrow Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arrow Financial pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arrow Financial has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Arrow Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 33.86% 14.78% 1.31% CF Bankshares 29.21% 24.41% 1.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arrow Financial and CF Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrow Financial and CF Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $144.55 million 3.81 $40.83 million $2.64 13.02 CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.07 $29.61 million $4.47 4.57

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats CF Bankshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

