Contrasting Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) & American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of American Well shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and American Well’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Environmental Partners $206.00 million 0.11 -$1.41 million ($0.01) -178.00 American Well $245.26 million 9.02 -$224.43 million ($2.27) -4.01

Cypress Environmental Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Well. Cypress Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cypress Environmental Partners and American Well, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A American Well 0 7 6 0 2.46

American Well has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 155.21%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Environmental Partners -3.34% -5,487.48% -4.24% American Well -79.09% -15.41% -14.11%

Summary

American Well beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment provides inspection and integrity services on a variety of infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems and distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment provides midstream services including hydrostatic testing services and chemical cleaning related to newly-constructed and existing pipelines and related infrastructure. The Water & Environmental Services segment owns and operates Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. The company was founded by Peter C. Boylan III and Charles C. Stephenson Jr. in March 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

