ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in September

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNVVY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConvaTec Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of CNVVY stock remained flat at $$11.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.