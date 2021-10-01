Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.10). Copa reported earnings per share of ($2.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS.

CPA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Copa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Copa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.62. Copa has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $94.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

