CorionX Trading 6.4% Higher This Week (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, CorionX has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $236,174.43 and approximately $94,932.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00116479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00200047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012002 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,503,213 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

