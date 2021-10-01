Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $461.39.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $449.35 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $470.49. The company has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

