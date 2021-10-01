Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.18.

Shares of COUP opened at $219.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,398.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,755,859. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,246,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $456,732,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after acquiring an additional 460,168 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

