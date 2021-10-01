Craig Hallum Reiterates Buy Rating for Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VFF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Village Farms International to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Village Farms International stock opened at C$10.58 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of C$5.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.78. The stock has a market cap of C$905.27 million and a PE ratio of -133.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

