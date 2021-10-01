Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Up 803.3% in September

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 803.3% from the August 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 4.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USOI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. 325,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,636. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a yield of 20.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.26.

