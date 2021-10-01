Critical Analysis: Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) versus Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intuit and Cognyte Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $9.63 billion 15.29 $2.06 billion $7.56 71.36 Cognyte Software $443.46 million 3.06 $14.20 million $1.03 19.95

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Cognyte Software. Cognyte Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intuit and Cognyte Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 6 17 0 2.74 Cognyte Software 0 1 4 0 2.80

Intuit currently has a consensus price target of $555.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.02%. Cognyte Software has a consensus price target of $34.87, indicating a potential upside of 69.66%. Given Cognyte Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than Intuit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Cognyte Software shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Intuit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 21.41% 24.31% 14.84% Cognyte Software N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intuit beats Cognyte Software on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Strategic Partner segment comprises professional tax offerings, which include Lacerte, ProSeries, ProFile, and ProConnect Tax Online among professional accountants. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions. The company's end-users for its solutions include data analysts, investigation managers, security operating centers operators, and field unit teams. It also provides customer support, professional, and integration services. The company serves national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

