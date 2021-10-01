Critical Contrast: Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) versus VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Ener-Core alerts:

This table compares Ener-Core and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A VerifyMe -969.26% -39.12% -37.56%

This table compares Ener-Core and VerifyMe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VerifyMe $340,000.00 73.44 -$5.90 million N/A N/A

Ener-Core has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VerifyMe.

Risk and Volatility

Ener-Core has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Ener-Core shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ener-Core and VerifyMe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ener-Core 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ener-Core Company Profile

Ener-Core, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of systems for producing continuous energy from a broad range of sources, including previously unusable ultra-low quality gas. Its products include Power Oxidizer 250 KW and Power Oxidizer 2 MW. The company was founded on April 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, CA.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Ener-Core Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ener-Core and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.