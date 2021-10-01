Critical Review: BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BurgerFi International and Ark Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $34.28 million 4.52 $5.96 million N/A N/A Ark Restaurants $106.49 million 0.52 -$4.69 million N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ark Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Ark Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International N/A 0.68% 0.58% Ark Restaurants 3.76% 10.47% 2.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BurgerFi International and Ark Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ark Restaurants beats BurgerFi International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

