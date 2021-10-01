Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Announces Dividend of $2.16

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 2.16 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Shares of CHBH opened at $61.50 on Friday. Croghan Bancshares has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97.

Get Croghan Bancshares alerts:

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of The Croghan Colonial Bank. The company offers commercial and retail banking services. Its products comprises of traditional banking services such as consumer, commercial, agricultural and real estate loans, personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services and trust department services.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.