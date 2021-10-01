Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Announces Dividend of $2.16

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 2.16 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.37.
Shares of CHBH opened at $61.50 on Friday. Croghan Bancshares has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97.
Croghan Bancshares Company Profile
Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.