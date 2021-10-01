Crust Price Tops $42.40 on Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001532 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00058729 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.03 or 0.00834870 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

