CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.00

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $162,211.70 and approximately $7.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

