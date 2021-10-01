Cubiex (CBIX) Price Up 7.8% This Week

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Cubiex has a total market cap of $328,758.29 and $449.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cubiex has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00066379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00105071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00142022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,042.93 or 1.00146485 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.72 or 0.06776189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

