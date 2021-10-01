Cubiex Reaches Market Cap of $328,758.29 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Cubiex has a market cap of $328,758.29 and $449.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cubiex has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00066379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00105071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00142022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $48,042.93 or 1.00146485 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.72 or 0.06776189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

