Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.69.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $224.56 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

