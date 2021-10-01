Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $224.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.69.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

