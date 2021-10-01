CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

CURI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut CuriosityStream from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CURI opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $554.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,218 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.