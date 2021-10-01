Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cushman & Wakefield.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion.
NYSE CWK traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $18.92. 1,741,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $19.44.
In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,843,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $1,242,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $17,470,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
