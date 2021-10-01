Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

NYSE CWK traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $18.92. 1,741,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,843,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $1,242,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $17,470,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

