Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

