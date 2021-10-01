CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Oarsman Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.6% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.49. The stock had a trading volume of 368,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,657. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

