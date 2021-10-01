Cyba (LON:CYBA) Shares Down 14%

Shares of Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA) were down 14% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Approximately 2,324,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.87 million and a PE ratio of -4.75.

About Cyba (LON:CYBA)

CYBA plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing cyber resilience solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to CYBA plc in January 2019. CYBA plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

