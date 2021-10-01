CyberMiles Reaches Market Cap of $5.53 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $726,802.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00055472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00351407 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,626.22 or 1.00019733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00080648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001553 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.