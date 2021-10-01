D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post $7.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $6.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $27.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.46 billion to $27.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.16 billion to $35.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 559,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,531,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,408,000 after acquiring an additional 82,218 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average is $92.33. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.