Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €90.79 ($106.81).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of ETR:DAI traded down €0.68 ($0.80) during trading on Friday, hitting €76.72 ($90.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,919,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a fifty-two week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.27. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

