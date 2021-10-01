Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. 7,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. Dana has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

