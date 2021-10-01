DAOventures 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $166,914.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $166,914.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAOventures has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002008 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.