Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.40 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.

DRI traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.15. 18,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,149. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $89.34 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.13.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $857,457.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,170.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,748 shares of company stock worth $22,481,444. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

