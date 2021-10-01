Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Position Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR opened at $71.90 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

