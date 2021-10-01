David Bedford Buys 5,000 Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX) Stock

Synectics plc (LON:SNX) insider David Bedford bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £5,250 ($6,859.16).

LON:SNX traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 105 ($1.37). 21,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,834. The company has a market cap of £18.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. Synectics plc has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

